Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money customers Can now Receive International Remittances

4 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Christopher Ssali, Acting General Manager of Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money, said, "Many Liberians rely on international financial remittances from abroad.

Most people endure long lines in packed banking halls to receive the cash sent to them by their loved ones. Now, with MTN MoMo Remittances, they can avoid the stress and the risks by receiving their remittances directly to their Mobile Money accounts. And we are growing the MoMo family so that our customers can enjoy a truly digital financial lifestyle where they can use the money they receive to pay bills, buy goods and pay for services they need with Mobile Money on *156#.

We are excited about this because it makes our customers lives easier and better and we are supporting the government's aim for a cashless digital economy. This is our promise to our customers: when it comes to safe, secure and convenient digital payments, with MoMo, we've got you." The standard Mobile Money fees will apply if customerscash out the remittance or perform any other MoMo transactions.

Customers who are not on MTN Mobile Money can join easily.Sign up is free. All they need to do is visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service center or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card and fill out an application form.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.