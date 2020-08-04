Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money customers Can now Receive International Remittances

Christopher Ssali, Acting General Manager of Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money, said, "Many Liberians rely on international financial remittances from abroad.

Most people endure long lines in packed banking halls to receive the cash sent to them by their loved ones. Now, with MTN MoMo Remittances, they can avoid the stress and the risks by receiving their remittances directly to their Mobile Money accounts. And we are growing the MoMo family so that our customers can enjoy a truly digital financial lifestyle where they can use the money they receive to pay bills, buy goods and pay for services they need with Mobile Money on *156#.

We are excited about this because it makes our customers lives easier and better and we are supporting the government's aim for a cashless digital economy. This is our promise to our customers: when it comes to safe, secure and convenient digital payments, with MoMo, we've got you." The standard Mobile Money fees will apply if customerscash out the remittance or perform any other MoMo transactions.

Customers who are not on MTN Mobile Money can join easily.Sign up is free. All they need to do is visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service center or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card and fill out an application form.