Liberia: LDEA, NaFAA, Asked to Coordinate Fight Against Drugs Trafficking

The executive director for Citizens against Drugs Abuse in Liberia, Adolph Summerville suggests that authorities of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authorityor NaFAA, should coordinate their activities to prevent drugs smuggling in the country.

Speaking at a news conference along the Monrovia-Robertsfieldhighway, Summerville said his organization has observed that must dangerous substances are being smuggled here through Liberia's coastal lines.

He said in order for the government to prevent illicit drugs substances from entering Liberia, government should constitute a coastal security to police coastal lines where fishing activities exist.

Mr. Summerville believes that with one focus and purpose,both DEA and NaFAA can win the fight against trafficking illicit drugs to Liberia, suggesting that they should also intensify information-sharing amongst coastal inhabitants.

The Liberian advocate stressed that if nothing concrete were done to combat drugs trafficking, the country's future generation faces serious of becoming drugs users.

He urged the government to focus on rehabilitation of substance users, noting that most under age females have become substance users as well that needs urgent attention and care.