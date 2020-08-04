Zimbabwe: Health Workers Vow to Continue With Strike Despite ED Plea

Health workers have vowed to continue with their strike over salaries despite pleas for their return to work from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking to 263Chat health apex chairperson, Enock Dongo said whilst they understand the plea from the head of state they are requesting him to address the major issues as they are still incapacitated.

"Health Apex fully understand the President's plea but they are requesting the president to address the fundamental issues which leads to withdraw of labour first. Those are the salary issue, they are incapacitated to report for duty and the environment is not safe as evidenced by so many health workers now who have tested positive hence PPE must be available first and salary in USD" said Dongo

Health care workers withdrew their services in June citing unsustainable remuneration and failure by the Government to provide them with Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Speaking during the burial of late Minister of Agriculture, Rtd Air Chief Marshal Perrence Shiri who succumbed to Covid-19 last Friday, President Mnangagwa pleaded with striking health workers calling for their return to work.

"My government hears your cries, listens to your concerns but the time to serve is now. Your grievances which we acknowledge and continue to address cannot be enjoyed at the expense of loss of lives. When the pandemic spreads and the death toll rises, there are no winners, none at all. We will all die." said Mnangagwa

His call came at a time when the country has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,921 confirmed cases and 70 deaths having been recorded.