Namibia: Land Relief for Informal Settlement

3 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

More than 300 residents of Okuryangava on Friday received occupation certificates for their plots from the City of Windhoek.

The certificates allow residents to continue living on the land they occupy in the informal settlement, and to build permanent structures on it.

The programme is part of the municipality's plan to address the housing backlog and formalise informal settlements in Windhoek.

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni, who officiated at the event, said the issuing of the certificates is the first step towards "greater things to come in terms of development".

"I personally refuse to believe that homelessness cannot be overcome within reasonable time. I also feel our existing commitments in that regard need improvement to arrest the housing situation as a team," he said.

He said the ministry, together with the National Housing Enterprise, the City of Windhoek and the Khomas Regional Council, are piloting an affordable housing project in Windhoek, which will eventually be rolled out to the rest of the country.

"This project is aimed at transforming and upgrading informal settlements in Namibia by providing housing to the ultra-low income members of our communities," Uutoni said.

One of the recipients of the occupation certificate, Bonnie David (55), who lives with his wife and four children, said he was grateful and looking forward to the government's promise of building them a two-bedroom house on the plot, which they can extend if they wish to.

"I have been living here in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency for 17 years now. My children will not suffer any more. Even if I go to live in the north, I am sure they can still live at the place. I am in possession of a certificate which states I am now the legitimate owner of the place where my shack stands," he said.

Nghifenwa Kombwana (55), another beneficiary, said she has been living at the informal settlement since 1992.

"I live with six other people in my shack, and I feel good because I have waited for so long and now the wait is over. I feel so at home and welcomed. I urge all those who still don't have these certificates to be patient because they will receive theirs soon," said Kombwana.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

