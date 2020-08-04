Kenya: Stage Set for Gor Mahia Elections

It's all system go for Gor Mahia elections set for Saturday as the Electoral Board meets on Tuesday to release guidelines for the exercise to be done virtually.

This comes as seven dissatisfied fans said they would move to the Sports Dispute Tribunal (STD) to stop the drive.

Through law firm Omondi Omollo Advocates, they had on July 21 written a demand letter to the board questioning the legality of the elections.

The fans said that the response they received didn't address contentious issues of a degree requirement and registration of the club constitution.

On the other hand, board chairman Henry Ogoye said that everything has been put in place electronically for election of the treasurer and vice person posts which will be up for grabs.

"We have finished setting up and will have our last meeting on Tuesday to fine tune voting gadgets. Voters will have a secret code," Ogoye said.

Rachier unopposed

"It is going to be a transparent exercise. Issues raised recently by the registrar have all been taken care of," Ogoye told Nation Sport.

He also said they responded extensively to the demand letter by the fans.

Sports journalist Gilbert Wandera is among the fans who have petitioned the elections.

"They didn't respond to us on when the constitution was registered, they have also failed to show us how the degree rulewas incorporated in the constitution," Wandera said.

He said they will seek legal redress, terming the polls illegal.

Other fans against the elections are Ben Agunda, Sewe Odero, Alfred Odhiambo Otieno, George Ochieng' Gombe, Meshack Odero and Edder Jalang'o.

Outgoing organising secretary Judith Anyango was barred from the poll by the degree rule.

Sally Bollo and Francis Wasuna will go for the vice chairperson's seat. Ambrose

Rachier and Sam Ochola are unopposed as chairman and secretary general, respectively.