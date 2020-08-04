Liberia: ULAA Donates 3,700 Face Masks to MCSS Ahead of Regional Exams Sitting for 12 Graders

Monrovia — The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) has handed over to the authorities of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), 3700 pieces of facemasks.

The donation, which is mainly intended for use by public schools' students, comes at a time when the Ministry of Education, few weeks ago, resumed academic activities for 12th graders, who are preparing for this academic year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). According to the Ministry of Education, the calendar of events for this year's test begins today, Monday, August 3 to September 2, 2020.

The presentation, which was done on Friday, July 31, for onward distribution to students of public schools across Montserrado County, is aimed at buttressing government's continued efforts in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The presentation was done by ULAA's National Representative Trokon Austine Kanneh. According to Kanneh, the masks were designed and manufactured locally. He further told newsmen that even though they could have imported the masks from abroad but because they believe in empowering local businesses, they decided to produce the masks locally so as to empower the tailor union, which sewed the masks.

Speaking further, Kanneh urged the exams' administrators and those expected to sit the exams, to continually wear their facemasks and also adhere to other health protocols prescribed by health authorities while writing the regional tests.

As he assured the MCSS authority of ULAA's continued partnership in some of their endeavors, Kanneh called on everyone to protect themselves and people around them in order to curb the transmission of the virus.

He told his audience that he was making the presentation on behalf of ULAA's National President, Mr. Vamba Fofana, the Chairlady of the COVID-19 taskforce, Mrs. Lucy Wilson Keah, and also Board Chairman, Mr. Alfred Sieh.

Responding, Mrs. Roseline Sherman, Assistant MCSS Superintendent, who received the items, lauded the diaspora Liberian group for helping to keep their fellow Liberians safe.

Mrs. Sherman told the ULAA representative that the regular use of masks will help keep themselves, their friends, families, and their communities safe.

She assured ULAA that the masks will be distributed to their students and will ensure that everyone on all public school campuses in Monrovia be masked up.