Liberia: TWP Ex-Political Leader Welcomes GOL's Probe Into Attack Against Opposition Political Party Leaders

Monrovia — The Former Standard Bearer of former ruling Grand True Whig Party has welcomed government's latest move to commission a full-scale probe into recent claims of attack against the political leader of opposition collaborating political party Alexander Cummings and Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

Mr. Eric Olson has also condemned in the strongest term, the attack on Mr. Cummings and the unnecessary disruption of normal business activities and the confusion it caused the residents of that county and the people of Liberia as a whole.

Mr. Olson then commended Officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia for their swift intervention into the situation but reminded government of its role especially in in dealing with situation.

The former TWP political leader therefore wants the GOL to fast-track its investigation and the findings made public with aim of bringing the culprits to justice.

According him, the recent incident has no place in our democracy and should never be encouraged. "No Liberian should be denied free movement within Liberia regardless of tribe, gender, and association or county origin. Moreover, the CDC Leadership needs to openly condemn this act of violence, Mr. Olson stressed.

In a press statement issued on August 3, 2020, Mr. Olson called on Liberians the world over to denounce the incident because it has the proclivity of derailing the prevailing peace and stability in the country.

On Thursday July 29, group of residents of Zwedru, Grand Gedeh county reportedly staged an attack on two prominent opposition figures in Mr. Alexander Cummings, leader of the Collaboration of Political Parties(CPP) and the Alternative National Congress(ANC) and Representative Yekeh Kolubah(ANC, District No. 10, Montserrado County).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, according to media reports, the situation was later brought under control by the intervention of officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

The government through the Ministry of Justice in a statement released Saturday August 1,2020, announced that having conducted preliminary investigation into circumstances that led to an attack on opposition leader Alexander Cummings and his entourage in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, it has commissioned a full scale probe into the incident, while condemning the appalling violence.

Meanwhile, the TWP Ex-Political leader is calling on all sides to recent standoff to remain calm as government probe into the incident.