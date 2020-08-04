Tanzania: Diamond and His Rich Rwandese Bae's Grand Wedding Plans

Lately, on his social media, Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platnumz has been dropping hints of his intentions to walk down the aisle and if all goes as planned, the father of five, will be a married man by end of this year.

Last month during a show in Dodoma, Diamond told the crowd that he is seeing someone whom he intends to marry by the time he is celebrating his 31st birthday. This was just five months after he split with his Kenyan bea Tanasha Donna.

Nairobi News has now exclusively learnt that plans for dowry payment and wedding arrangements have been finalised with everything being done in uttermost secrecy.

Former Dar es Salaam regional commander Paul Makonda, who is close to Diamond's family, has been tasked to lead the dowry negotiations while Wasafi Events and Diamond Lifestyle Manager, Hellen Kazimoto is in charge of the wedding plans.

On this one, Diamond plans to pull a huge surprise to his fans.

But who is he set to marry?

"Diamond safari hii anao na wala sio utani. Kampata binti Mrwanda anatoka familia ya kitajiri kweli kweli. She comes from a filthy rich family with investments in Rwanda and overseas. The two have been seeing each other for about six months now," a highly placed source privy to the developments told this writer.

PRIVATE PLANS

The source also revealed that a private Muslim wedding could be held this month or September then come October Diamond will make it public.

"Huyu binti ni Mwilsamu hivyo Agosti au Septemba itafungwa ndoa ya Kiislamu na itakuwa private sana, itawahusisha wanafamilia tu na marafiki wa karibu sana halafu sherehe yenyewe iliyopangiwa kuwa bonge la surprise itakuwa October 2nd on his 31st birthday," our source said.

Over the weekend, during Diamond's elder sister Esma Khan wedding party, Makonda, who was in attendance, confirmed of the dowry negotiation developments when he was given a chance to speak.

"Mama (Mama Dangote) ulinipa kazi na kazi hiyo sio rahisi ni ngumu ila nakuhakikishia mwezi huu wa nane, tunaenda kutoa mahari ya Diamond. Tushakubaliana, tumesharidhia kwa mke ambaye nimemwona mimi. Sio wale wanaosema 'wao' a-a-ah. Nilimwona nikampitisha. Kwa hiyo Esma umetunfungulia njia, kakako anafuata," Makonda said.

"Nina imani mwezi wa nane huu tukikamilisha. Tulikuwa na mpango tufanye mambo yaende haraka lakini tukasema baada ya kuchaguliwa kwa Dr Magufuli kwa awamu ya pili basi tutafanya sherehe ya harusi lakini mwezi huu (Agosti) tunaenda kutoa mahari," Makonda added.