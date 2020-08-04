Nigeria: Group Plans Nationwide Protests Against Corruption Wednesday

4 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Coalition for Revolution (CORE), Tuesday, said it will stage peaceful nationwide protests on Wednesday.

CORE in a statement said the protest tagged "Grand Corruption Mass Misery! " marks the 1st anniversary of the #RevolutionNow Movement.

The Convener Babatunde Ayelabola popularly called "Baba Ayo" said in Lagos, the protesters will converge on Adeniyi Jones Junction, Ikeja at 8 am, for an onward match to Alausa.

He said similar protests will also take place in cities, towns and communities nationwide under strict working-class discipline and decorum, "to relaunch the campaign for an end to unabating looting of public resources and revamping of the social and economic fabric of our country."

Recalled that the on August 5, 2019, the Group launched a nationwide campaign against massive corruption, rising unemployment and worsening misery of the poor masses and demanded greater accountability in the management of public resources in order to engender balanced and socially just development. Our campaign, because its demands are for system change and the people's liberation, is for #RevolutionNow!

However, some of the protesters were arrested and detained by the federal government.

