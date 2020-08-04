Namibia: N$21m Splurged On Govt Tech Raises Eyebrows

New evidence has emerged suggesting the government has paid N$11 million on top of the N$10 million it already coughed up to a local company that developed an electronic document management system (EDMS) for the attorney general's office.

An EDMS is a collection of technologies providing a comprehensive solution for managing the creation, capturing, indexing, storage, retrieval and disposition of the records and information assets of an organisation.

The company, Namibia Future Technology (NFT), was allegedly hand-picked at the behest of former minister of justice Sacky Shanghala in 2015 to design and implement a website and the EDMS.

It was reported last month that the contract between the attorney general's office and NFT shows it was sealed on 24 July 2015 to the value of N$9,5 million.

The Ministry of Finance has revealed two more payments were made at Shanghala's request in 2019 and earlier this year.

The executive director of finance, Ericah Shafudah, has revealed that the ministry's records show more money was paid to NFT.

"According to our records, a total amount of N$21 million was paid to Namibia Future Technology during the period of 2015 to 2020. The payments were for services rendered. It is advisable that the details of the scope of work are obtained from the Ministry of Justice.

"We reiterate that an investigation will be carried out both in terms of the Public Procurement Act and the State Finance Act," Shafudah said.

NFT is headed by Nasimane Kalumbu as director of operations.

Also linked to the website EDMS deal is Shanghala's longtime personal assistant, Phila Kahambundu, and Festus Weyulu, a former legal officer in Shanghala's office, who signed the deal as witnesses, together with Mwahafa Nghipumbwa.

Weyulu and Kahambundu's links add to the puzzle, as they are known associates of Shanghala.

Kahambundu has since been moved to the department of capital projects in the ministry, a move that has raised eyebrows.

He has refused to comment on the matter.

The agreement was signed by the Ministry of Justice's former acting permanent secretary, Rolanda van Wyk, while the ministry's director of central administration, Marian Groenemeyer, recommended the payments.

Van Wyk served in the position until December 2015 before moving to the Office of the Judiciary on 1 January 2016 as executive director.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Van Wyk recently confirmed she signed the contract.

"I confirm signing the contract five years ago in my acting capacity, but I cannot recall presentation made to me regarding the project at the time," she said.

The Namibian has seen part of the Ministry of Finance's records of various transactions amounting to N$11,3 million.

The transaction consists of N$3 million paid in August 2015, N$3 million paid in October 2015, N$2,9 million paid in December 2015, N$1,2 million paid in March 2019, and N$1,2 million paid in March 2020.

The current website of the attorney general's office forms part of government portals created by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The OPM is in charge of guiding and implementing the information and communications technology strategy for all government agencies.

The Ministry of Justice declined to respond to questions.

"The matter is now under investigation by the Ministry of Finance. We will wait for that process to be completed. We have no further comment," spokesperson Simon Idipo said.

The executive director of justice, Issaskar Ndjoze, was in the dark about the project.

The matter, sources say, only came to the attention of Ndjoze when payment was settled in 2018. Ndjoze has this week refused to comment.

Groenemeyer, whose office has been responsible for these transactions, refused to comment on the matter.

Ndjoze's conduct regarding the purchase of a N$9 million security system by his ministry was also investigated by the Ministry of Works and Transport late last year.