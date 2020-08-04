Nigeria: Pensioners in Edo North Throw Weight Behind Obaseki's Second Term Bid

Pensioners in Dagbala, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State have commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his prompt payment of salaries and pension, which has improved the wellbeing of residents in the state.

A cross-section of pensioners who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of Governor Obaseki's campaign trail in Ward 5, said the governor would be rewarded for prioritising workers' welfare.

Mr Rufus Adogame, who spoke on behalf of other pensioners in Akoko Edo, said, "We are here today to campaign for Governor Godwin Obaseki's second term election and we are sure of victory for him.

"Today, we want to assure the governor that we are ready to vote for him. His developmental strides have qualified him to contest under our great party, the PDP.

"Before now, pensioners got their pay every two to three months. But Obaseki has changed this narrative. We now get our pay as early as 24th to 26th of each month," he said.

Adogame further said that the people are happy with all the great things Obaseki has done and continues to do for them, noting that they would mobilise for his reelection come September 19.

A former House of Representatives member, Mr Tunde Akogun, said that the people need a man that is honest, truthful and committed to the development of the state as governor, which is why the support for the governor is unprecedented.

"We all know the history of how pensioners took over the streets of Benin. Today that narrative has been changed by Governor Obaseki," he said.

Akogun, however, urged the masses to come out in their large numbers to vote for Obaseki in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Vanguard