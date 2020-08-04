Nigeria: Edo Govt Okays August 10 Resumption Date for Graduating Students in Secondary Schools

4 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Edo State Government has said secondary schools in the state will not resume tomorrow, August 4, 2020, as announced by the Federal Ministry of Education but on Monday, August 10, 2020, for graduating students.

In a statement, Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai, said only Senior Secondary School students in SS3 who have enrolled for the West Africa Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and schools that have enrolled for the NECO Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) are to re-open on Monday, August 10, 2020.

He said: "This is to inform the general public, particularly parents/guardians, students, Principals, Proprietors of Public and Private Secondary schools in Edo State that schools will not resume on the 4th of August, 2020 as announced by the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to him, "Only students in SS3 who have enrolled for the WASSCE and schools who have enrolled for the NECO Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) are to re-open on Monday the 10th of August, 2020. This is to enable operators of schools in the state to complete the modalities for a safe school re-opening."

"A date for the re-opening of other classes will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, proprietors of private schools are to strictly comply with the provision of school re-opening guidelines obtainable from the Ministry of Education in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state," he added.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

