Namibia: Dominant Saints Win Women's Leagues

Saints completed a triumphant weekend when they won both the Women's Premier League and Premier Reserve League titles in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League.

Although the leagues have not been completed yet, Saints have built up insurmountable leads to win both leagues in dominant fashion.

On Friday they won the Women's Premier League title with a comfortable 8-0 victory against Wanderers.

Wanderers initially defended well, but Saints dominated possession and kept on hammering away until Cele Wessels opened the scoring after six minutes, steering home a cross by Gillian Hermanus.

From then on it was one-way traffic as Saints streaked ahead to a 6-0 half time lead after further goals by Caitlin Gillies, Azaylee Philander (2), Amber Dercksen and Wessels' second.

Wanderers provided stiffer opposition after the break and Saints could only score two more goals from short corners, with Philander completing her hat-trick and another by Joane van Rooyen.

With that victory Saints secured the title for the third year in a row, but they didn't let up as they beat DTS 3-0 the following evening.

DTS' goal keeper Petro Stoffberg had a great match, making numerous spectacular saves and had it not been for her the score would have been much higher.

Saints, however, dominated possession and clinched the victory with a brace by Caitlin Gillies and another goal by Jerrica Bartlett.

That was their ninth successive victory of the season, while they amassed 63 goals and only conceded two.

Earlier on Friday, Saints I also clinched the Women's Premier Reserve League when they beat Saints II 6-0.

Jaime Gillies scored a hat-trick, Rachel Finch a brace and Gina Olles one goal for Saints I.

That victory was their eighth successive one of the season and put them in an insurmountable lead at the top of the log on 31 points, with second-placed Coastal Raiders trailing well behind on 18 points.

Saints' Premier League team coach, Melissa Gillies, paid tribute to her tem after Friday's match.

"Obviously I'm quite thrilled, it's an incredible group of girls, super talented individually, but what I've enjoyed the most about the team is their versatility. They are all interchangeable, you can put them any place on the pitch and they play for each other - it really is an incredible team just in terms of their team dynamic. There are no individuals in the team and I think that's the nicest part of coaching them," she said.

They are very clinical in terms of the way that they play, they use every square centimetre of the pitch and shift it right to left, back to front, all the channels and they listen really well'. So it's a pleasure coaching them, because whatever you put out there for them to try and do, whatever system you want to run, they step out there and they do the business so it's been a good season and I'm super proud of them," she added.

The men's leagues still have to be decided, but here, too, Saints hold the advantage.

They lead the Premier League with 32 points from nine matches, while DTS are second on 31 from 10 matches. They also led the Premier Reserve League with 25 points from seven matches, while second-placed DTS are seven points behind.

The NHU secretary Jens Unterlerchner, however, said he was not sure when the league will be concluded.

"Due to the extension of the lockdown at the coast and the tightening of the Stage 4 rules for the rest of the country, we cannot say when we will be able to continue with the Indoor League. We are hoping for September, but this will depend on the next phase of regulations to be announced at the end of August," he said.