South Africa: Law Enforcement Officers Enforce Disaster Management Act Regulations During the Weekend

press release

During the past weekend members of the South African Police Service joined by members of the National Defence force on several operations within the District to enforce the Disaster Management act Regulations.

In Burgersdorp on Sunday, 02 August 2020 the Aliwal North task team, National Defence Force and Public order Policing conducted an operation under Covid 19 Regulations and arrested two foreign Nationalist for Contravening the Disaster Management Act through selling tobacco products unlawfully.

Both of them paid admission of guilt and the tobacco was confiscated.

Phumalanga Station Commander Capt Magidela arrested a foreign Nationalist for Contravening the Disaster Management Act.

This arrest happened when the Captain was on his way to do an after hour visit at the station, when he spotted a suspicious White Toyota bakkie and indicated to the bakkie to stop, but the driver ignored the lawful instructions and drove away at a high speed.

The Capt chased and managed to stop the vehicle. The foreign suspect was arrested and issued with a fine under the Disaster Management Act.

He was charged furthermore charged for failing to confine himself in his place of residence after 21:00 as well as conveying tobacco during the lockdown period. Nineteen boxes of tabaco tobacco were confiscated.

Palmietfontien members attached to Visible Police were busy with routine patrols on Sunday night when they received a Tipp off about a suspect in possession of drugs.

They followed up the information and it led to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect at Gcina A/A. Palmietfontien.

The following were confiscated:

27 sachets drugs and 13 boss tablets with an estimated value of R 4000-00.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the Integrated Approach of the various law enforcement agencies.

"Working together as government departments to achieve our goal to keep our community safe and secure made our efforts was rewarding and cost effective," she said.