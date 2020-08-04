Namibia: DBN Worker At Walvis Tests Positive for Covid-19

A Development Bank of Namibia employee at Walvis Bay has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has prompted the closure of that office.

The company in a statement on Monday said all staff members at the Walvis Bay branch are being tested and are in quarantine until further notice.

"The branch is closed until further notice and will be disinfected during that period," Di-Anna Grobler, the spokesperson of the bank said.

According to Grobler, staff who are in quarantine will continue working from home in the meantime.

She said in the event of disruption of Walvis Bay operations, the bank will transfer work to staff members at its head office and branches.

She requested that new applicants for finance contact the bank's head office in Windhoek, and that current borrowers only contact members of the Walvis Bay office in urgent matters, using e-mails.

Grobler reiterated that the bank adheres to current measures nationally and regionally.

She added that the bank is implementing additional contingency measures to ensure the safety of its staff and customers at all branches, and that these will be announced shortly.