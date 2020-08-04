South Africa: Book Review - 'Tell Your Story'

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
book review By Zukiswa Pikoli

'Tell Your Story' is a book written by Dale T McKinley, a research and education officer at the International Research and Information Group, and Julie Reid, an associate professor of communications at Unisa. The authors make a commentary on the use of voice in media, and show whose voices are elevated and dominant in society and specifically the media, as well as which voices are ignored or relegated to the margins as a result of media outlook.

Tell Your Story follows what the authors refer to as an "audience-centred approach" to their research, which they say "centres its efforts on a respect for the dignity of voice(s)".

This take is informed by a departure that asserts that the media exists as a result of voices and it is therefore key that these voices do not centralise themselves when reporting.

McKinley and Reid also discuss what they refer to as "dominant media", which are regarded as those owned by private or state corporations and are the ones that set the narrative through which stories are told.

They show that reporting by journalists is often more accurate and nuanced when done by a journalist based in a specific community or has background...

