Namibia: Census Kicks Off in //Kharas

National census mapping for 2021 has commenced in the //Kharas region, despite rising global and local Covid-19 cases.

Statistician general Alex Shimuafeni assured that census-mapping officials would adhere to Covid-19 regulations while collecting data when he launched the operation at Keetmanshoop on Friday.

"Census takers will maintain social distancing and hand-sanitising protocols during interviews with households," he guaranteed, adding there would be no exchange of documents as interviews would be conducted in person with household heads.

Shimuafeni said the statistician's office had resumed census mapping after it had consulted with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which has given the nod to the project on condition that census takers comply with Covid-19 health regulations.

He said the exercise aims to collect detailed information on the characteristics of structures, the number of people living in particular buildings, and other information which cannot be obtained through an office-based exercise.

The purpose of census mapping is to demarcate the entire Namibia into uniquely defined units or enumeration areas (EAs).

Census mapping was launched in the Zambezi region in October last year, but was halted in March due to Covid-19.