Zimbabwe: Beer Binge Ends in Tragedy As Chinhoyi Woman Dies in Horror Crash

A beer-binge ended tragically Sunday night when a 30-year-old Chinhoyi woman, Patience Yeukai Kazingizi's car rammed into a tree leading to her instant death.

The deceased's friend Melissa Goredema (35) was critically injured in the crash.

Sources said Kazingizi of Flat Number 4, Magamba Way in Chinhoyi and her friend Goredema of North Way, Chinhoyi spent the day at Kazingizi's home imbibing before deciding to buy some more alcohol at Mbogo shopping centre.

"The pair reportedly left home around 6pm enroute to Mbogo shops where they bought alcohol at a shebeen.

"The accident happened on their way back home near Chinhoyi swimming bath," said a source, who requested anonymity.

Acting Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the accident.

"The accident occurred at the 1-kilometre peg along Herbert Chitepo road at around 8pm on Sunday night.

"The now deceased was driving towards Chinhoyi central business district with one passenger on board," narrated Kohwera.

Police said upon reaching the 1km peg, Kazingizi failed to negotiate a curve, veered off to the left side of the road, resulting in the car ramming into a huge Jacaranda tree.

The passenger, Goredema, sustained broken limbs and is admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

The car, a Mercedes Benz E350 Bluetec, incurred extensive frontal damage.

Ass Insp Kohwera urged drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving and to adhere to set speed limits.