Zimbabwe: Bail Hearing - Ngarivhume to Know Fate 6 August

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume will continue languishing in remand prison after High Court Judge Tawanda Chitapi reserved to 6 August, his judgement in a case in which the convener of the foiled July 31 protest is appealing against bail denial by the magistrate's court.

Ngarivhume was arrested exactly two weeks ago charged with inciting violence against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

HOWever, the opposition leader will also know his fate on August 6 after Chitapi reserved his judgement.