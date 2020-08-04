Zimbabwe: Bail Hearing - Ngarivhume to Know Fate 6 August

3 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume will continue languishing in remand prison after High Court Judge Tawanda Chitapi reserved to 6 August, his judgement in a case in which the convener of the foiled July 31 protest is appealing against bail denial by the magistrate's court.

Ngarivhume was arrested exactly two weeks ago charged with inciting violence against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

HOWever, the opposition leader will also know his fate on August 6 after Chitapi reserved his judgement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.