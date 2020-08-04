Zimbabwe: President Appoints Health Secretary

3 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has appointed Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as permanent secretary for Health and Child Care with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the appointment in a statement today.

"His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, has in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20) Act 2013, approved the appointment of Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Care," read the statement.

He replaces Dr Agnes Mahomva, who was appointed Chief Co-ordinator of the National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic in May.

