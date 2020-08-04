Nigeria: #BBNaija - Ozo Becomes HoH, Chooses Dorathy As His Deputy

After a beautiful performance in the head of house arena challenge, Ozo was named as the new HOH for week 3.

He took over from Lucy who was Head of House last week. Alongside Prince who was Lucy's Deputy Head of House, they were not eligible for the Head of House this week.

Following the rules of the game, he had to choose a housemate of the opposite sex as his deputy which he did by choosing his beloved Dorathy.

But it seems that hasn't gone well with Nengi who has been moody and showing Ozo attitude.

It would be recalled that Negi and Dorathy have been having issues and the duos have not been in good time since week one.

This week is certainly going to be tensed.