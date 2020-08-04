Nigeria: #BBNaija - Ozo Becomes HoH, Chooses Dorathy As His Deputy

4 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anthony Ada Abaraham

After a beautiful performance in the head of house arena challenge, Ozo was named as the new HOH for week 3.

He took over from Lucy who was Head of House last week. Alongside Prince who was Lucy's Deputy Head of House, they were not eligible for the Head of House this week.

Following the rules of the game, he had to choose a housemate of the opposite sex as his deputy which he did by choosing his beloved Dorathy.

But it seems that hasn't gone well with Nengi who has been moody and showing Ozo attitude.

It would be recalled that Negi and Dorathy have been having issues and the duos have not been in good time since week one.

This week is certainly going to be tensed.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.