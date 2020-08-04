Sudan: Heavy Rains Cause Destruction in North Darfur

Kabkabiya — In Sudan, torrential rains caused the death of five people and the injury of three others, in addition to the destruction of hundreds of houses in North Darfur.

The head of the National Council for Security and Civil Defence, Interior Minister Lt Gen El Tereifi Idris said in a press conference in Khartoum yesterday, that since Saturday the level of the rivers at Ed Deim, Wad Madani, Khartoum, Shendi, Atbara, and Dongola, recorded higher levels than last year.

As of Sunday, five people died and three were wounded. At least 110 houses collapsed entirely. Another 1,272 houses, 26 educational facilities, a mosque, and 78 stores and shops were damaged.

In Khartoum state, 493 homes alone were destroyed, he said.

In Darfur, four women drowned south of Kabkabiya in North Darfur on Monday, as a result of heavy rains that have continued for two days in the area. Dozens of houses collapsed.

A source told Radio Dabanga that the four women drowned in a nearby valley during their return from the farms in the area of Shoba.

The fate of a number of other Kabkabiya residents who went out farming is not yet known.

The details of the fifth death are not known at the time of writing.

Torrential rains swept through large parts of Sudan over the past few days. Thousands of homes and public buildings have collapsed. People in the rain-stricken areas live in poor humanitarian conditions.