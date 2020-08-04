Nigeria: Insecurity - Buhari, Osinbajo, Security Chiefs, Others Meet in Aso Rock

4 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over Security Council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance are the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others are the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present are the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, the Director-General of National, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa'i, and the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Some of the Ministers are the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi and the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Some security experts are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

It was reliably gathered that representatives of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, will be meeting with the President and Service Chiefs later today.

