Nigeria: DESOPADEC Urged to Revisit Abandoned Projects, Timely Paments for Contracts

4 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri — An appeal has gone to the board of Delta state Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC to revisit abandoned projects of the commission in several oil bearing communities across the state.

Chairman DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum, Chief James Tangbowei made the appeal in Warri, Delta state , adding that the board should pay contractors timely for jobs done.

He said some members of his forum were grumbling over delayed payment , pleading with the commission to look at the issue.

Continuing, he said some of their members were indebted to banks for loans obtained to execute the jobs.

"We also want to appeal to governor Ifeanyi Okowa to wade into the issue. Since the inauguration of this new Board in 2019 no meeting has been held with the Contractors Forum in a way of finding solution to the so many abandoned projects scattered all over the Oil Producing Communities in Delta state.

We therefore urge the Board as a matter of urgency to make payment to indigenous contractors who have executed projects and should not take their patience for weakness.", he said

"Failure to respond to our request may lead us to react as some of our members are heavily indebted to various financial institutions.", he added.

