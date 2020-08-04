Namibia: Caterers Want N$143m Over Cancelled Tender

THREE catering companies, which were in line to be awarded multimillion-dollar contracts to provide food to state school hostels in 2014, are now suing the government for more than N$143 million over the cancellation of their tender awards.

Pamo Trading Enterprises CC, Circle Hospitality Services and Pisces Investment Holdings No 32 CC allege in a case filed in the Windhoek High Court they suffered substantial damages when the then Tender Board of Namibia decided in October 2014 to cancel the award of contracts for the supply of food to government school hostels.

Pisces Investment Holdings, which was to be awarded a contract to supply food to hostels in the Kavango and Zambezi regions, claims it has suffered a loss of profits totalling N$79,5 million, and is suing the government - represented by the prime minister, the ministers of education and finance, the executive director in the Ministry of Finance and the former Tender Board - for that amount.

Circle Hospitality Services is suing the government for N$44,7 million, claiming that was the loss of profits it suffered when the board cancelled its decision to award the hostel catering contract for the Otjozondjupa region to the company.

The board also cancelled the awarding of the hostel catering contract in the Khomas region to Pamo Trading Enterprises, which is now claiming it lost profits totalling N$19,4 million which it expected to realise during the contract period from November 2014 to the end of May 2019.

The Tender Board cancelled the hostel food tender after it was revealed in newspaper reports in October 2014 that the wife of the then permanent secretary in the education ministry, Alfred Ilukena, had been a shareholder of one of the tenderers to which the board decided to award part of the hostel catering contract.

It was also reported at the time that then prime minister Hage Geingob had said in a statement he had directed the minister of education, David Namwandi, to withdraw the tender and have it readvertised, so that a fresh tendering process could take place.

Pamo Trading Enterprises and Circle Hospitality Services challenged the decision to cancel the tender, but lost the case in the High Court in September 2017.

They then appealed to the Supreme Court, where they scored a victory in July 2019, when the appeal court reviewed and set aside the board's decision to cancel the tender and referred the matter to the Tender Board's successor, the Central Procurement Board of Namibia.

By then though, the period over which the catering contracts would have run had passed already.

In its judgement on the appeal, the Supreme Court stated the tenderers affected by the decision to cancel the tender should have been invited to be heard before the decision to cancel was taken.

The Supreme Court found the board's decision to cancel the tender was not its alone, but that Geingob and Namwandi had also been involved in the decision, and concluded that the cancellation of the tender had been irrational and unlawful.

In their claim against the government, the three tenderers allege that, but for the unlawful conduct of the Tender Board and the other defendants in the case, they would have carried out the catering contracts the board initially decided to award them and would have received the income they expected to realise.

They also say that as registered Namibian entities they were entitled to rely on government decisions and to function and plan their lives around such decisions.

They allege the defendants acted wrongfully by interfering and involving themselves in the cancellation of the catering tender.

The case was filed at the High Court a week and a half ago.