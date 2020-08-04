Kenya: Harambee Stars Defender Back From Injury

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu featured as Elfsborg IF played to an entertaining 3-3 draw with Sirius in a Swedish top-tier match at the Boras Arena on Monday evening.

Sirius opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Stefano Vecchia but Elfsborg equalized two minutes later through Per Frick. Elias Anderson and Axel Bjornstrom scored a goal each to give the visitors a comfortable 3-1 lead going into the break.

Elfsborg returned an improved side after the break and pulled one back on 50 minutes through Jesper Karlsson and Rasmus Alm netted the equalizer at the hour's mark to rescue a crucial point for Elfsborg.

Okumu, who was making a comeback to the team after a two weeks out due to injury, was substituted in the 70th minute, Gustav Henrikkson taking his place.

After the draw, Elfsborg is third on the log with 21 points having played 21 matches.

Up next for the team is an away game against AIK, home to another Kenyan international Erick Ouma, on Wednesday evening.