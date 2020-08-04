Rwanda: Niyonzima On Why He Joined Azam

4 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda international Ally Niyonzima has said that the success of fellow Rwandan players in the Tanzania Premier League is one of the factors that pushed him to join Azam FC.

Niyonzima signed a two-year contract with Azam over the weekend, and joins a number of Rwandans who ply their trades in the neighbouring country such as Haruna Niyonzima and Patrick Sibomana who feature for Young Africans, Middie Kagere at Simba SC as well as Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza who plays for KMC.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, Niyonzima underscored that his decision to sign for Azam was informed by factors including the success that Rwandan players have had in Tanzania; and the fact that Azam is the first team that approached him in the ongoing transfer window.

"Rwandan players have had success in Tanzania. I believe that if I work hard, I can also do well in this country."

"I am happy to be part of a big club like Azam, and I am going to do my best in contributing to the collective success as well as improving my game."

Niyonzima, 24, previously featured for a number of top clubs in Rwanda including APR, Rayon Sports, AS Kigali and Mukura.

