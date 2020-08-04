Kenya: FKF Presidential Aspirant Blasts Mwendwa for Delay Tactics

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has accused incumbent Nick Mwendwa of misleading the public on the status of the body's polls.

In a hard-hitting statement, Twaha points to a number of cases he claims Mwendwa's cronies filed at the ordinary courts as part of a plot of delaying the election process.

Fifa laws prohibit a member from seeking justice in the ordinary courts.

"Mwendwa has consistently misled the public that stakeholders have derailed the FKF polls by taking matters to court while in essence he is the one who keeps on taking matters to the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) in an attempt to gag innocent and sincere public servants such as the registrar Rose Wasike," explained Mbarak.

Mwendwa also stands accused of threatening the government with a Fifa ban if the football elections are not conducted on his terms.

"He's also been threatening the Registrar to break the laws of the land and threatening her with a Fifa ban which is a total misconception of the reality of things."

Not done, Mbarak says the current FKF supremo is taking advantage of former officials whose term of office has expired to manipulate the rules and laws.

"He has been threatening to drop aspirants from his line-up if they fail to obey his orders."

Fifa and FKF are soon expected to release the timeline for the forthcoming elections.