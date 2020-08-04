Kenya Military Chopper Crashlands in Dhobley, Killing Pilot

4 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A Kenyan Defence Forces(KDF) helicopter-landed at Dhobley of Lower Jubba on Monday.

According to sources in the area, The military helicopter crash-landed on Monday night killing the pilot and six soldiers who were on board escaped with injuries.

Three of the injured were airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment while the remaining were treated at AMISOM level two hospital in Dhobley.

It was not immediately clear if the helicopter was attempting to land when it crashed.

The AMISOM headquarters in Mogadishu has not issued any statement regarding the incident and neither has the KDF.

The Kenyan helicopter was returning after delivering supplies to AMISOM sector two.

There are more than 4000 KDF troops in Somalia serving under the AMISOM and they are responsible for sector 2 comprising Lower and Middle Jubba.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.