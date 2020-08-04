Somalia: Three Arrested in Connection to Murder of Tuktuk Driver in Beledweyne

4 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali police in Beledweyne have arrested three men who were in connection to the murder of a Tuktuk in driver Beledweyne district the capital of Hiran province.

In an operation conducted in Beledweyne areas, police arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a young Tuktuk driver who was slaughtered and his body later dumped.

Speaking to Radio Dalsan Beledweyne police commander Mohamed Mohamud Qorshel said they are working with the residents and they have managed to arrest 3 suspects who are currently detained.

"We are detaining three suspects in connection with the murder of the Tuktuk driver and will be arraigned in court," Mohamud told radio Dalsan.

Aidarus Alawe Siyad 26, was slaughtered yesterday in Beledweyne and his body was dumped.

Siyad's work colleagues said they last saw him the morning before he was killed and were surprised to be told that he was murdered.

"He was with us he morning before he was killed and he seemed ok I'm sad to hear this," said Muse a colleague.

