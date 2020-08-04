Kenya: Police Kill Suspected Gang Leader After Fresh Attacks in Likoni

Police in Mombasa County have killed the suspected leader of a machete-wielding gang linked to fresh attacks in Likoni Sub-county.

The suspect identified only as Obama was gunned down at Pungu Villa in Shelly Beach at around 2.30pm on Monday.

Obama was killed a day after Mombasa DCI boss Anthony Muriithi issued a stern warning to Shiranga Gang and asked its members to surrender.

"We asked them to surrender because we want peace in Likoni. We cannot allow a few people to terrorise the others," said Mr Muriithi.

WHAT HAPPENED

According to the police report, Obama was shot dead in a confrontation with police officers patrolling the area.

Obama was with another suspect identified as Abdullahi, who is reported to have escaped with bullet wounds. They reportedly charged towards police after being ordered to surrender.

"The officers challenged them to stop by firing in the air. One alias Obama, the gang leader, was fatally injured while the other escaped," the report says.

Police found two machetes.

OTHERS ARRESTED

On Sunday night, police officers arrested four suspected criminals, among them two teenagers aged 17.

The other two suspects were identified as Mabruki Hamadi Hassan (25) and Rama Salim (30).

The four were arrested in Mtaa wa Makka and Bufallo areas within Likoni Sub-county in connection to the Friday night attacks on 50-year-old Shadrack Mweru and 28-year-old Anyango Auma.

The attackers cut Mr Mweru in his left hand. They chopped off Ms Auma's left thumb and injured her head. The were two were admitted to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Mr Mweru was attacked outside his house while on the phone while Ms Auma was ambushed while heading home after buying supper.

The two were attacked at around 8pm at Majengo Mapya in Timbwani Ward, where the gang members have set up a base.

Witnesses said the people behind the attacks were well known and that they abused drugs. Other reports indicated that they were ex-convicts.