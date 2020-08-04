South Africa: Mthethwa Warns PSL to Stick to Covid-19 Protocols As Season Resumes

3 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has warned the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that he reserves the right to cancel it, should the organisation breach Covid-19 protocols when it returns to play this weekend.

Football is the first contact sport allowed to return to competition after all sports were suspended in late March, and it's vital, for various reasons, that it does so safely and without a hitch.

The season will resume on 8 August with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, where Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Bidvest Wits, while Bloemfontein Celtic go toe-to-toe with Baroka. League games will kick off on 11 August, with the first weekend of September earmarked as the final day of the season.

Most obviously, the safety of players, coaches, backroom staff and officials involved in completing the 2019/20 season in a Gauteng "bio-bubble", is a top priority.

But there are massive financial implications for the PSL and for the South African Football Association (Safa) if the league cannot be completed. Broadcast rights holders are likely to withhold at least a portion of their fees if there are no matches to bring to their viewers. The PSL is currently in a five-year R2-billion deal with SuperSport.

The league...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.