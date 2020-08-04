South Africa: Mthethwa Warns PSL to Stick to Covid-19 Protocols As Season Resumes

analysis

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has warned the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that he reserves the right to cancel it, should the organisation breach Covid-19 protocols when it returns to play this weekend.

Football is the first contact sport allowed to return to competition after all sports were suspended in late March, and it's vital, for various reasons, that it does so safely and without a hitch.

The season will resume on 8 August with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, where Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Bidvest Wits, while Bloemfontein Celtic go toe-to-toe with Baroka. League games will kick off on 11 August, with the first weekend of September earmarked as the final day of the season.

Most obviously, the safety of players, coaches, backroom staff and officials involved in completing the 2019/20 season in a Gauteng "bio-bubble", is a top priority.

But there are massive financial implications for the PSL and for the South African Football Association (Safa) if the league cannot be completed. Broadcast rights holders are likely to withhold at least a portion of their fees if there are no matches to bring to their viewers. The PSL is currently in a five-year R2-billion deal with SuperSport.

The league...