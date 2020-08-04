South Africa: On Making Peace (Of Sorts) With Pablo Neruda

opinion

Pablo Neruda (12 July 1904-23 September 1973) was a Chilean poet-diplomat who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1972. His legacy was tarnished by his admittance of raping a Tamil cleaning woman who worked for him during his posting as Chilean consul to present-day Sri Lanka (then Ceylon). This letter was written to him in response to the sexual assault that continues to complicate his history today.

Dear Pablo,

I write this letter to you from Colombo, Sri Lanka, a few days after 12 July and on what would have been your 116th birthday.

I have held a deep love for your passionate poetry for many, many years. It's a letter that I have struggled to write as I delved deeper into your work, your history, and your beliefs. But now I feel a fresh sense of urgency, because I will be leaving Sri Lanka soon, and you are part of the goodbye that I must make as I end my diplomatic posting here.

And you, a poet-diplomat, know what it feels like to live the peculiar sense of loneliness, dislocation, self-discovery, people, culture and longing for your motherland that is such a necessary part of serving your...