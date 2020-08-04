South Africa: On Making Peace (Of Sorts) With Pablo Neruda

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ruby Marks

Pablo Neruda (12 July 1904-23 September 1973) was a Chilean poet-diplomat who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1972. His legacy was tarnished by his admittance of raping a Tamil cleaning woman who worked for him during his posting as Chilean consul to present-day Sri Lanka (then Ceylon). This letter was written to him in response to the sexual assault that continues to complicate his history today.

Dear Pablo,

I write this letter to you from Colombo, Sri Lanka, a few days after 12 July and on what would have been your 116th birthday.

I have held a deep love for your passionate poetry for many, many years. It's a letter that I have struggled to write as I delved deeper into your work, your history, and your beliefs. But now I feel a fresh sense of urgency, because I will be leaving Sri Lanka soon, and you are part of the goodbye that I must make as I end my diplomatic posting here.

And you, a poet-diplomat, know what it feels like to live the peculiar sense of loneliness, dislocation, self-discovery, people, culture and longing for your motherland that is such a necessary part of serving your...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.