Kenya: Zetech Leads in Commencing Classes for 2020 Government-Sponsored Students

The university is leveraging remote learning to ensure uninterrupted studies for continuing students too

Zetech University has raised the stakes in higher education, leading the commencement of classes for new government-sponsored students. The classes commenced on July 13, 2020.

Leveraging on blended learning that has ensured uninterrupted studies for continuing students, the new trainees have settled in and adapted to the virtual mode of learning.

The university achieved an impressive 90.4 percent placement out of a capacity of 2,150 to kick off admission of 1,943 government-sponsored students placed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

The university, which transitioned to Remote/blended Learning immediately after face-to-face teaching was halted, launched a July intake, admitting a remarkably high number of degree students who will enjoy learning through an efficient management system.

Zetech Vice-Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene noted that the university adequately prepared to accommodate the students and has since June enrolled hundreds of government-sponsored for the July intake.

"We are proud that over 800 of the government-supported students who chose Zetech have already reported for this semester and have been facilitated with free data bundles to access their online classes." he said, adding: "This uptake gives us confidence that the efforts we are investing in to provide quality affordable education to Kenyans is paying off."

According to Zetech DVC, Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs Dr Alice Njuguna, blended learning is an ideal programme that enables students to enjoy online learning at the comfort of their homes, while saving on costs through discounted fees and zero travel.

"While the university prepares to open our physical campuses, we must ensure that learning continues at Zetech. We encourage students not to wait but enroll for the course of choice and learn online. Through blended learning, which combines face-to-face learning experiences with online training, students will still enjoy a fulfilling campus life," she said.

Out of the 11 degree programmes, the university's Bachelor of Science in Information Technology course attracted the highest number of students, representing 15.5 percent of the total placed. This was followed by Bachelor of Business Information Technology and the Bachelor of Business Administration and Management.

As the semester takes shape, the university has opened a September 2020 intake for qualified candidates, both Government and private sponsored students, to enroll for their preferred degree, diploma or certificate through their online application platform on www.zetech.ac.ke.