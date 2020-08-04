Kenya: 282 Police Officers Based in Nairobi Transferred in Sweeping Changes

The recent transfer of Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo appears to have triggered more transfers of officers within the city.

Nairobi News has established that 282 police officers who have been working in various police stations within the city have been moved in the changes announced by Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua.

Mr Ndolo was moved to Kiganjo Police Training College as the Deputy Commandant and his previous position in Nairobi handed to Rashid Yakub, who had been serving in the same capacity at the coast.

According to a list signed by Wilkister Verah Nyaiyo, the affected officers are expected to report to their new stations by the end of the week.

"Release the officers to report to their new command by August 7, 2020. Confirm the departure or arrival by casualty returns," it reads in part.

A total of 63 police officers have been moved from Central Police Station while at Kamukunji Police Station 59 police officers have been moved.

Other police stations that have been affected in the recent transfer announcements are Muoroto, Kayole, Mathare, Buruburu, Industrial Area, Makongeni, Kilimani, Kasarani Stadium, Kileleshwa, Runda and Mwiki.