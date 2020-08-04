South Africa: Seven Nabbed for Farm Attack

press release

Swift reaction by police officers from the District Task Team, Dundee SAPS, Kingsley SAPS, K9 Unit as well local farmers resulted in the arrest of seven suspects including two women. Two pistols with 13 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

It is alleged that on 03 August 2020 at 12:30, four people entered a farm in Kingsley, pretending to be from the Department of Health. Two women were wearing the nurses' uniform. When they were questioned about their visit, they drew firearms and demanded cash. The owners were suspicious and managed to alert police. The suspects opened fire at them before fleeing from the scene leaving their vehicle behind. Police officers arrested the suspects as they fled from the scene.

Another vehicle with three occupants was spotted within the farm premises and they sped off when they saw the police. A chase ensued and they were cornered. Three men were further apprehended. A total of seven suspects were arrested and two pistols with ammunition were recovered. They will be charged for attempted house robbery and possession of firearms as well as ammunition. Their vehicles were impounded for further investigation. They will appear in the Utrecht Magistrates Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the teams for swiftly responding to the incident. "These suspects will be profiled to determine if they can be linked to similar cases," he said.