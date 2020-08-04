Ghana: Madina MP Donates to Inmates of Visually Home of Peace

Alhaji Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency in the Greater Accra Region has donated assorted food items to the Visually Home of Peace for the aged at Doku, a suburb in the constituency.

The items included 12 25kg bags of rice, three cartons of cooking oil, three cartons of toiletries, packets of other food items including confectioneries and personal protective equipment (PPE) for protection against Coronavirus.

The items were to be used to prepare meals for the 150 inmates at the home as part of activities marking this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebrations which came off last Friday.

Presenting the items to officers of the Home in Accra last Thursday, Alhaji Boniface said the gesture was to support the aged to have a good feel of the Eid-UL-Adha festivities.

Alhaji Boniface, who is also a Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, revealed the items were donated to his office by the Korean Embassy to assist the needy during the Coronavirus disease (CODID-19) induced lockdown period as part of measures to contain its spread.

Expressing his appreciation to the Korean Embassy for the support following a request he made to them, the Madina lawmaker urged management and the inmates of the home to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent the disease from infecting the home.

"The virus is real and lurking everywhere and does not have legs to walk on but is carried by people who are infected. It is therefore important you wash your hands with soap under running water regularly and sanitise them with alcohol-based sanitiser when necessary.

"These are ways to stay safe in the wake of the pandemic that has brought the world unto its knees," he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the inmates, the Chairman of Visually Home of Peace for the Aged, Mr Y.K.M. Agbleta, thanked the MP for the assistance.

He gave the assurance that the food items would be used for the purpose for which they were donated to the home.