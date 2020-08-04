Ghana: NPP, NDC Smoke Peace Pipe in Banda District

4 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Representatives of the two major political parties in the Bono Region have signed an agreement to ensure peace in the Banda District during and after the registration exercise and the elections on December 7, this year.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and signed by the Director of Public Relations, Colonel, E. Aggrey Quashie, in Accra yesterday, this was as a result of the riots that lead to the death of one person in the Banda District.

"This was in the wake of the disturbances that resulted in the unfortunate demise of one person," it stated.

The agreement signed by Mr Joe Danquah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the National Democratic Congress (National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Banda constituency) and witnessed by the Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, stated: "We the undersigned agreed to maintain peace in the Banda District during the remaining days of the voters registration exercise and after, until the end of the 2020 general elections in December 2020."

It cautioned the two parliamentary candidates to stop sending people to the registration centres to harass others of their nationality.

"The two parliamentary candidates (Mr Joe Danquah and Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim MP) should stop bussing people to the registration centres, if indeed they were ordinary residents; they should go there on their own volition," it said.

The statement urged political parties to educate their agents at the registration centres to fill challenge forms in challenging people whose citizenship or residency were in doubt and "that no physical violence should be used in preventing people from registering".

