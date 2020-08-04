Ghana: Motor Mechanic Arrested for Possessing 'Wee'

4 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Sege District Police Command has arrested a 33-year old motor mechanic, Jerry Sheriff, for allegedly possessing 107 wrapped dried leaves, suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday for illegally possessing 'wee', during a swoop led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Aboagye.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, DSP Aboagye said the police gathered information about someone peddling and dealing in narcotics in the area, adding that police investigation led to the arrest of Sheriff.

He said, "We had information that he has been dealing in narcotic drugs so police organised themselves led by myself and we arrested him in a hideout" - GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.