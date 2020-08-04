Ghana: Nkwanta South Assembly Supports PWDs With 10 Wheelchairs, 10 Tricycles

Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region, has presented 10 wheelchairs and 10 tricycles to Persons With Disability (PWDs), to promote their livelihood and wellbeing.

Additionally, the assembly has procured 2000 nose or face masks and 2000 bottles (450ml) of liquid soap for distribution to all PWDs in the municipality.

The wheelchairs, tricycles, masks and liquid soap cost GH¢69,000.00 and was sourced from the assembly's disability fund.

Presenting the items to the PWDs on Thursday, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Elder John Thasun, expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for implementing several pro-poor policies and programmes, to promote the livelihood of vulnerable groups in the country.

The MCE urged the beneficiaries to always support the government to continue its good work.

The Municipal Director of Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Mr Innocent Komla Agbolosu, praised the MCE for his commitment to the promotion of the welfare of all persons, especially those with disability which was evident in the procurement and distribution of the items.

He advised the beneficiaries of the wheelchairs and tricycles to regularly maintain them to prolong their life span.

Mr Agbolosu reminded them to always take good care of themselves in this period of COVID-19 pandemic and always use the personal protective equipment.

He also urged them to take good care of their families, especially children, elderly and other vulnerable people in their family.

The beneficiaries could not hide their joy as they received the support from the MCE, promising to put it to good use and also eschew begging and other anti-social behaviours.