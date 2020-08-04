Ghanaian-German Centre Launches 'ICT Skills Training for Students and Job Seekers'

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has launched the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Skills Training for Students and Job Seekers programme to build the digital skills of the youth and job seekers.

The objective of the programme is to build the employability prospects of the youth and to foster the creation of employment opportunities for them in the digital economy.

Senior National Programme Coordinator for Programme Migration and Development at the GGC, David Tetteh, reiterated the growing importance of ICT.

He said, "ICT underpins nearly every aspect of work and life. It is difficult to find a job that does not require a basic level of ICT skills; and with new technologies emerging every day, we need lifelong opportunities to learn new ICT skills that will allow us to succeed in an era of ongoing ICT transformation. We are glad to be doing this as part of our mandate of up skilling job seekers to continue to build up their skills in the area of ICT in order to remain relevant."

Mr Tetteh said the programme "is targeted at job seeking graduates, tertiary students and Senior High School students who have a passion for ICT".

Sessions for the programme, he said would be held in five cities: Accra, Koforidua, Ho, Takoradi and Cape Coast from July to October 2020.

Mr Tetteh disclosed that the training, which would be offered for free, and would also require interested participants to pre-register online as each session would only accommodate 35 people and participants, would have the option of choosing to participate in any of the cities.

The Programme Coordinator indicated that the training package included a minimum of 12 hours of hand-on training in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Social media, and general Internet use. Participants will receive training manuals and Certificates of participation after training.

He said the participants are "required to have completed tertiary or secondary school, must have an interest in ICT, must reside in the cities they choose and have a reliable laptop computer".

"Anchored on its three pillars of career guidance, employment promotion and reintegration support services, the GGC offers employment promotion services to job seekers in Ghana and counsels its clients on socio-economic opportunities in Ghana," he said.

Mr Tetteh indicated that the centre targeted local population and returning migrants and since its inception in December 2017, "the centre has counselled more than 12,000 individuals, offered more than 13,000 employment promotion measures and facilitated more than 1,000 persons into employment or supported in setting up a business".