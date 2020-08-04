Ghanaian-German Centre Launches 'ICT Skills Training for Students and Job Seekers'

4 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has launched the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Skills Training for Students and Job Seekers programme to build the digital skills of the youth and job seekers.

The objective of the programme is to build the employability prospects of the youth and to foster the creation of employment opportunities for them in the digital economy.

Senior National Programme Coordinator for Programme Migration and Development at the GGC, David Tetteh, reiterated the growing importance of ICT.

He said, "ICT underpins nearly every aspect of work and life. It is difficult to find a job that does not require a basic level of ICT skills; and with new technologies emerging every day, we need lifelong opportunities to learn new ICT skills that will allow us to succeed in an era of ongoing ICT transformation. We are glad to be doing this as part of our mandate of up skilling job seekers to continue to build up their skills in the area of ICT in order to remain relevant."

Mr Tetteh said the programme "is targeted at job seeking graduates, tertiary students and Senior High School students who have a passion for ICT".

Sessions for the programme, he said would be held in five cities: Accra, Koforidua, Ho, Takoradi and Cape Coast from July to October 2020.

Mr Tetteh disclosed that the training, which would be offered for free, and would also require interested participants to pre-register online as each session would only accommodate 35 people and participants, would have the option of choosing to participate in any of the cities.

The Programme Coordinator indicated that the training package included a minimum of 12 hours of hand-on training in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Social media, and general Internet use. Participants will receive training manuals and Certificates of participation after training.

He said the participants are "required to have completed tertiary or secondary school, must have an interest in ICT, must reside in the cities they choose and have a reliable laptop computer".

"Anchored on its three pillars of career guidance, employment promotion and reintegration support services, the GGC offers employment promotion services to job seekers in Ghana and counsels its clients on socio-economic opportunities in Ghana," he said.

Mr Tetteh indicated that the centre targeted local population and returning migrants and since its inception in December 2017, "the centre has counselled more than 12,000 individuals, offered more than 13,000 employment promotion measures and facilitated more than 1,000 persons into employment or supported in setting up a business".

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.