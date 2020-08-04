Ghana: GFA, Palmer Verdict Today

4 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is expected to make public its verdict on the case involving the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and disqualified GFA presidential aspirant, Mr Wilfred Kweku Osei today.

MrOsei, affectionately known as Palmer in football circles, dragged the football governing body in the country to the supreme sport adjudication court, seeking redress from the Switzerland-based sports tribunal for wrongful disqualification from the 2019 GFA presidential elections by the defunct FIFA Normalisation Committee for Football.

The Elections Committee of the then Normalisation Committee, in October last year, disqualified him on two counts - breaching financial regulations of the GFA following the transfer of player Joseph Paintsil to Belgian side KRC Genk and failing an integrity test.

The Tema Youth owner believed he did nowrong and was mistakenly accused of things that did not exist.

The verdict is expected to put to sleep 10months of litigation between the two parties.

Should MrOsei have the verdict going his way; he would have part of his relieves being sought from the Court; that is the results of the last FA presidential elections being declared null and void for a fresh elections to be held.

This will mean the GFA could be forced to organise fresh presidential elections.

Also, if the court throws out the former Black Stars management committee chairman's case, then the Kurt Okraku-led administration would continue to serve the remainder of the term as GFA President.

The GFA has stated its readiness to comply with whatever ruling comes out of the Arbitration body as they are well aware of the procedure at CAS.

For Mr Osei, who remains very hopeful of clearing his name and having his relieves granted, says "God has the final say."

Ahead of today's verdict, he took to his official Twitter page yesterday to share a Bible verse from (2 Timothy 4:7 KJV) which reads:"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith," accompanied by the hashtag #GodHasTheFinalSay.

CAS was scheduled to make public its verdict on the case on July 17. However, it postponed it to today in pursuant to Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.