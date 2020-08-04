Mauritius: Technopark At Baladirou - Construction Works Expected to Start By Mid October 2020

press release

The construction works for the Technopark Project at Baladirou, in Rodrigues, which will comprise of a state-of-the-art building with four levels of an area of 5 200 square metres with leasable space of about 2 975 square metres, are expected to start by mid October 2020 ad will be of a duration of 24 months.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the expected start and completion dates of the Technopark Project at Baladirou, and to where matters stand to date.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted the Rodrigues Business Park Development Company Ltd, having as shareholders the Rodrigues Regional Assembly and the Development Bank of Mauritius, was incorporated on 11 February 2019 for the development and management of the Technopark. Site clearance for the construction of an access road to the Technopark was completed on 23 October 2019, while the concept plan, for which Lux Consult Ltd was appointed to design, was unveiled in December 2019. He added that a tender exercise for the construction of the Technopark was launched on 10 July 2020 and that the closing date for the submission of bids is 31 August 2020.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister underscored that the Rodrigues Regional Assembly has already embarked on initiatives to market the Technopark Project and has, for five years, been providing training to youngsters in the Information and communications technology (ICT) field. He also recalled that a call centre, currently employing some 60 persons, is already operational since last year at Port Mathurin, which shows that there is scope to increase employment in the ICT sector in Rodrigues.