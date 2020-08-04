South Africa: North West Provincial Command Council Update On Implementation of Provincial Covid-19 Readjusted and Response Strategy

press release

The North West Provincial Command Council held its weekly virtual meeting today, Friday 31 July, to assess the province's effort to strengthen coordination and response to COVID-19.

Chaired by Premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro, the Provincial Command Council meeting is attended by Members of the Executive Council, Chairperson of the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders Kgosi Moshe Mabe, Chairperson of the Provincial South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Cllr Fetsang Mokati, Provincial SAPS Maj. General Patrick Asaneng as well as Heads of Provincial Departments and Administrators.

Reflecting on progress registered in implementing the integrated risk readjusted and health response plan, the Provincial Command Council noted with sadness the passing of a total of 81 citizens who succumbed to COVID-19, amongst them four (4) health professionals, and send its sincere condolences to all the bereaved families. A total of 200 health care workers have so far tested positive for COVID-19, and as at 27 July, a total of 103 had recovered.

The Command Council also noted from the weekly Epidemiology Report that incidence and prevalence rate continue to increase, with the province registering a total of 3 332 positive cases in one week. Furthermore, a continuous increase of hospitilisation cases has been recorded, with the number of patients admitted in ICU and High Care increasing daily in the past two weeks. The Council welcomed the commitment by the department of Health to invest more resources in contact tracing, with dedicated teams already deployed to various wards across the province for this purpose.

On reported Gender Based Violence cases, the meeting noted with concern the increasing number of such cases which are high in Ngaka Modiri Molema district when compared with other District Municipalities. The Council urged for perpetrators of Gender Based Violence to be brought to book, and further encouraged victims to use the resources availed by the department of Social Development and the South African Police Service to report such cased.

Reflecting on the provision of food to learners through government's National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP) as pronounced by the President in his recent address to the nation, the Command Council noted with concern the fewer number of learners who have in the past two weeks collected their meals at different schools in the province, and agreed to urge parents to support and encourage learners to collect their meals as prepared on daily basis. The meeting also noted the department of Education's intervention in this regard, as it has arranged with schools to allow learners to collect meals from their nearby schools, this as most of these learners are also beneficiaries of the scholar transport programme, which is currently not active as public schools are closed.

As part of exercising and enforcing accountability on COVID-19 related expenditure by the provincial government, the Command Council resolved to closely monitor all departments and municipalities, this to ensure early detection of and intervention on non-compliant financial management practices.

The Command Council welcomed the department of Community Safety and Transport Management's plan to roll-out the fumigation programme targeting taxi ranks, local police stations and traffic offices, and urged members of the public using these facilities to assist the process by always observing the COVID-19 preventative measures. The programme is starting at Madibeng Local Municipality.

The Council also welcomed the carrying out of a COVID-19 community awareness campaign by the department of Health, which will start in Rustenburg from tomorrow, Saturday, and will be taken to various hotspot areas across the province throughout the month of August.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the Command Council welcomed the report on the payment of COVID-19 Grant (R350) in the province, which showed that as at 25 July, a total of 341 672 applications had been approved, out of which 290 082 have been paid. The Council further urged recipients of this grant to always adhere to the social distance guide and the use of masks when queuing to collect the grant at various pay-points, this to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The Premier on behalf of the Command Council, applauded members of the public who continue to observe the COVID-19 preventative measures and lockdown regulations, and emphasised the need for social behavioural change, saying this will go a long way in defeating the virus. Premier Mokgoro urged for continued intensification of community awareness and law enforcement.