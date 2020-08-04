South Africa: Hijacking Trend in Northern KwaZulu-Natal Continues

4 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The public is again cautioned to be aware of the continued hijacking modus operandi employed by criminals in the Umkhanyakude District in the Northern part of the province. It is alleged that syndicates are targeting business owners who will receive a call from a member of the gang requesting a call out for a quotation.

On arrival, the victims are directed to a remote area by a member of the gang. Once they arrive at the remote location, they are attacked by armed men. The victims are usually robbed at gun point of their belongings as well as the vehicle. The location of these robberies are usually far from the main road or police station and it takes the victims hours to get assistance. Most of these vehicles are taken across the border.

Business owners are advised that should they get a call out for any form of service in these areas, they should arrange to meet their clients at the nearest police station. Police in the area should be consulted to ensure that they are not led into a trap and that the call out is indeed legitimate.

