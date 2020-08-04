South Africa: Police Are Searching for Two Women Who Snatched an Eight-Month-Old Baby Girl From Her Mother

4 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police have launched a massive search for two women who disappeared after snatching an 8-month-old baby girl from her mother at Magaliesburg CBD on Monday, 03 August 2020.

It is alleged that the two women went to the baby's place of residence in Ga-Mogale Magaliesburg and informed the mother of the baby that they are from the father's family and wanted to buy clothes for the baby.

The mother went with the women to Magaliesburg CBD where one of the women asked to hold the baby while the mother was given money to go inside the shop and buy food. When she came out of the shop she found that the two women had disappeared with the baby.

The suspects who might be at their mid-twenties speaking Setswana were wearing blue jeans, black sleeper boots and one with blue sweater. The suspects are both light in complexion.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the search or assist in locating the two women snatchers to please call Captain Alex Mafhungo on 082 822 8270 or the Detective Captain Joel Mogoanye on 082 461 4902 or alternatively give the information anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.

