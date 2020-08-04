South Africa: Cosatu Has Had It With Corruption - but What Comes Next?

analysis

Anger at corruption in the governing ANC is mounting. Now, Cosatu has raised the stakes by stating it believes President Cyril Ramaphosa himself is to blame for the still alleged Covid-19 corruption. While this may be a manoeuvre to give him more space to act, it could also be another of the tripartite alliance's death throes.

National conversations still appear to be dominated by the revelations last week that people linked to the ANC were benefiting from Covid-19 tenders issued by health departments around the country. Daily Maverick reported on Friday how the sons of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule won PPE tenders in the Free State, after it emerged earlier that Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, had won a tender from the Gauteng Health Department.

On Sunday night the Dikos' attorneys wrote to the Sunday Independent newspaper saying that claims that Thandisizwe Diko's firm had been paid by the Gauteng Health Department were false and baseless, and threatening legal action.

Over the weekend the ANC's National Executive Committee met, while there has been no public appearance by...