Tanzania: TFF Bans Former Yanga Head Coach for Two Years

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Disciplinary Committee has banned former Young Africans head coach Luc Eymael for making racist remarks. In addition to the ban, the committee also ordered the Belgian tactician to pay a Sh8 million fine for the wrongdoing.

TFF's Disciplinary Committee member Alex Mushumbusi said the Committee has been satisfied with the evidence adduced before it, and the coach start to 'serve' the punishment from yesterday.

Mushumbushi said they received complaints from TFF regarding the racist remarks. But, Eymael's representative did not attend the disciplinary hearing despite the fact that he had earlier promised to do so.

"The hearing was ex-parte, as no one from the respondent's side was present. In any case, Eymael is allowed to appeal against the ruling," said Mushumbushi.

According to the ruling, Eymael has been fined Sh3 million for his racism remarks as per Section 41(13) of TFF's Code of Conduct, and Sh5 million for claims by Eymael that TFF has been favoring Simba Sports Club. The punishment is also according to Section 53(2) of TFF's Disciplinary Code.

He said the decisions taken by TFF would also be notified to Fifa for any other/further actions as deemed fit.

In a clip that has since gone viral, Eymael complained about the state of Tanzanian soccer pitches, and accused the TFF and referees of favouring rivals Simba. He also complained that Yanga had not been taking good care of him.

Regarding Tanzanian football pitches, Eymael said their quality cannot even be compared to pitches used by Division-7 soccer clubs in Europe. He also said the level of matches officiating is pathetic - and is always biased against Yanga teams.

Revealing that he hasn't given a personal car, DStv or WiFi connection, he asked Yanga leaders to release him.

Eymael coached Yanga, enabling the club to finish the Vodacom Premier League in second place out of 20 club teams. He joined the club in January, and his contract was terminated by the club's leadership, who briefly met in Iringa Region following his racism remarks.

The Yanga leadership formally appologised to the club's members and fans for Eymael's racist utterings.