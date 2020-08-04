Tanzania: Yanga Drop 14 Players, but Spare Rebellious Morrison the Axe

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans Football Club (Yanga) have dropped 14 players ahead of the next Vodacom Premier League season. However, the Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison is not on the list - no doubt because his fate is now in the hands of the Legal and Players Status Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The dropped players are Ali 'Sonso' Mtoni; Muharam Issa; Ali Ali; Yikpe Gnamien; Patrick Sibomana; Erick Kabamba and Rafael Daud.

Others are Mrisho Ngassa; Papy Tshishimbi; David Molinga; Jaffary Mohamed; Tariq Seif; Andrew Vincent and Mohamed 'Banka' Issa. The club's information officer, Hassan Bumbuli, said the contracts of Mtoni, Ali, Gislain, Kabamba, Daudi, Maundu and Sibomana are being reviewed.

Players who are assured of remaining in the squad for the next league season are Farouk Shikhalo; Ramadhani Kabwili; Metacha Mnata; Haruna Niyonzima; Lamine Moro and Morrison. Others in the list are Feisal Salum; Deus Kaseke; Ditram Nchimbi; Balama Mapinduzi; Abdulaziz Makame; Paul Godrey; Adeyun Saleh and Said Juma Makapu.

Bumbuli explained that Abdul and Kelvin Yondani - whose contracts have expired - are in negotiations with the club's management for possible renewal of their contracts.