South Africa: Alleged Murderer Remanded in Custody

press release

The 30-year-old Calvin Khunwane was remanded in custody upon appearance in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 3 August 2020 for the alleged murder of the seven-year-old Mulweli Nyambeni.

According to information at our disposal, Nyambeni's lifeless body was found late in the afternoon on Thursday, 30 July 2020 in a building that is still under construction in Kgamakwe Section, Photsaneng village outside Rustenburg. Initial investigation which was conducted after the gruesome discovery, led police to Calvin Khunwane who was eventually arrested. Investigation into the matter continues and Khunwane will appear before the court again on 11 August 2020 for a formal bail application.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and pointed out that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.